UAE - Dutco, a leading Dubai-based conglomerate with operations in real estate, construction, luxury hospitality, trading, and energy, and UAE-based Ellington Properties have announced the launch of Art Bay, an upscale residential development in Dubai’s vibrant cultural district of Al Jaddaf.

This marks the second launch under the Dutco Ellington brand, hot on the heels of the stunning One River Point development in Business Bay.

The unveiling of Art Bay reinforces their joint commitment to bring beautifully crafted developments and high-quality curated lifestyles to more communities in Dubai, stated the developer.

Located in the heart of Al Jaddaf, Art Bay is Dutco Ellington’s first project in the community, combining art, architecture, and an idyllic waterfront setting.

Offering views of the Dubai Creek, the architectural masterpiece provides 266 well-designed studios and lavish one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments along with retail space on the waterfront promenade, stated the developer.

According to Dutco, the Art Bay provides a sophisticated living experience with world-class amenities, including a yoga studio, a fully equipped fitness studio, and a unique theatre-inspired clubhouse for entertainment and relaxation.

The Youth Hub caters to children, while the Rooftop Arts Club offers an immersive cultural environment with performances and workshops, complemented by breathtaking views.

Residents will also get access to lush green spaces and a vibrant promenade featuring casual and fine-dining restaurants and chic cafes, stated the company.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to deliver a second premium waterfront development in a world-class destination under the Dutco Ellington brand. Art Bay at Al Jaddaf elevates the design-led philosophy of Ellington with our wealth of experience, expertise, and commitment to quality and on-time delivery as we unite once again to enrich Dubai’s real estate landscape with high-quality offerings," remarked it Group CEO Nelson Gibb.

"We are confident that our joint efforts will contribute to the continued transformation of a dynamic community in the heart of Dubai’s exclusive arts and cultural district," he stated.

On the new venture, Ellington Co-founder Joseph Thomas said this unveiling after the launch of One River Point in Business Bay, signifies the shared vision of Ellington Properties and Dutco to combine their respective strengths to deliver a one-of-a-kind living experience to a discerning clientele in unique neighbourhoods in Dubai.

"Located in one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses, the best-in-class landmark development will maximise value for the growing community of homeowners and investors keen on making the emirate their home while its beautifully designed spaces and premium amenities to relax and unwind will offer the ultimate convenience for Art Bay’s future residents," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).