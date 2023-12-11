Ellington Properties, a design-led boutique developer, has partnered with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, to launch a new upscale residential project, Mercer House, in Uptown Dubai.

The unveiling of Mercer House, the second signature development of Ellington Properties, marks another chapter in its acclaimed collaboration with DMCC, following the overwhelming success of UH by Ellington earlier this year, which witnessed a record high demand, said a statement from Ellington.

Poised to grace Dubai’s skyline with two soaring residential towers perched atop a podium offering amenities focused on wellness, retail, sports and hospitality, Mercer House is slated to be one of the tallest residential developments by Ellington Properties to date.

Besides a collection of multi-family residential units ranging from efficient studios to expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as four penthouses, it will also entail a 45,000 sq ft beach club and 25,000 sq ft of retail options on the ground and podium floors.

Furthermore, residents and the general public can also enjoy a wealth of facilities like a beach club pool, exclusive residents’ pool, and a sports hall with various play courts for sports enthusiasts.

With Mercer House strategically situated in the diverse locality of Uptown Dubai, inhabitants can also benefit from the world-class range of dining experiences, community markets and high-end retail offerings that make Uptown Dubai the go-to destination to live and indulge in the city.

On the new project, Co-founder Joseph Thomas said: "After the positive response we received for UH by Ellington, the launch of our second project is a testament to our strong relationship with DMCC. We continue to support their transformative vision of Uptown Dubai, aspiring to make it the ultimate destination for the community of homebuyers and investors who are looking to call Dubai their home."

"We are confident that Mercer House will be our crowning achievement as a leading design-led developer, further reinforcing Uptown Dubai's perception as a world-class smart district designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind living experience," he added.

DMCC Executive Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: "In just two decades, DMCC has not only built and facilitated a world-class, award-winning district for trade and enterprise, but evolved the JLT and Uptown Dubai districts into some of Dubai's most desirable destinations."

"In line with our community's increasing demand for additional luxury residencies and DMCC's growth, Ellington Properties' Mercer House will provide two signature residential towers, offering multi-family units to studios and penthouses," noted Bin Sulayem.

"Residents will benefit from being at the heart of our Uptown Dubai community, within walking distance of both Uptown Tower, and the forthcoming Burj 2020, while also gaining access to an exclusive residents’ pool, sports hall, beach club, and extensive retail options.

