Egyptian real estate developer Living Yards Developments has announced a strategic partnership with Lemon Spaces, a company specialising in managing branded residential units with a hospitality focus.

The collaboration will introduce the “Maison S” brand within Living Yards’ Solay project, located in New Cairo’s Golden Square. The partnership combines Living Yards’ experience in large-scale residential development with Lemon Spaces’ operational expertise in serviced apartments.

According to the companies, the partnership aims to integrate hospitality services into residential living, offering units designed for comfort and convenience alongside long-term investment potential. Lemon Spaces will manage the project’s operations, applying international standards for service quality, interior design, and maintenance. The project is expected to offer a return on investment of up to 17%, with flexible options for leasing or resale.

Situated at the centre of Solay, Maison S comprises fully finished and furnished apartments ranging from 50 to 90 sqm, with studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom configurations. The development will provide hotel-style amenities, including housekeeping, maintenance, reception, and assistance services. Shared facilities will feature valet parking, concierge, a business centre, and a spa.

The project’s slogan, “A Five-Star Living, Everyday,” reflects its dual focus on residential functionality and hospitality features. The site will also include an infinity pool, outdoor gym, health club, and social spaces designed to foster a community-oriented environment.

Spanning over 32 feddans, Solay is near the American University in Cairo, the Ring Road, and the New Administrative Capital. The wider Solay project offers villas, twin houses, and townhouses set amidst green areas and water features, which constitute approximately 80% of the total land area.

Mohab El Tabae, CEO of Living Yards Developments, stated that the partnership with Lemon Spaces reflects the company’s approach of “translating modern living concepts into practical, high-quality residential solutions.”

Mohamed Ezz, Founder and CEO of Lemon Spaces, noted that the collaboration aligns with his company’s vision to “merge housing and hospitality into one experience” and adapt international hospitality standards to local preferences.

Living Yards Developments’ portfolio includes projects such as The Loft, The Loft Plaza, and The Loft Downtown in the New Administrative Capital, in addition to Noir and Solay in New Cairo, with total investments exceeding EGP 21bn.

Founded in 2018, Lemon Spaces manages over 250 residential units across Egypt and was listed among Forbes Middle East’s Most Promising Startups in 2023.

