The Egyptian government launched 543 new real estate projects in the country last year with initial investments worth $363 million, Asharq Business reported, citing Deputy Minister of Housing Walid Abbas.

Abbas highlighted that 86% of the total new projects are held by the private sector.

He added that the government allocated 1,350 industrial land plots of an area of 17,393 feddans worth EGP 26 billion for investors and developers last year.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).