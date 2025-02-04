Earth Development has announced the launch of its operations in Egypt, bringing over 15 years of experience from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Zouka Contracting Company, as per an emailed press release.

The company aims to contribute to Egypt’s real estate sector through investment projects worth EGP 30 billion, focusing on innovation and sustainability.

Earth’s first project, "You Near," is a multi-use commercial and administrative development in the New Administrative Capital with investments of EGP 5 billion.

Covering 6,500 square meters, it introduces shared workspaces, a concept being implemented for the first time in the Egyptian market.

The project aligns with the state's vision for the capital as a smart and sustainable city.

The company also plans to develop a large-scale mixed-use project in Sheikh Zayed City, Giza, with investments of EGP 25 billion.

Earth aims to achieve total sales of EGP 5 billion by 2025, reinforcing its entry into the Egyptian market.

Earth is forming strategic partnerships with international experts in real estate asset management, design, engineering supervision, and smart infrastructure solutions.

These collaborations support its goal of delivering high-quality developments that meet evolving customer needs.

The company is also investing in digital marketing and social media strategies to better understand consumer behavior and enhance engagement.

Through this approach, Earth seeks to create integrated communities while contributing to economic growth and urban development in Egypt.

