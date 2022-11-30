UAE global property developer Eagle Hills has announced the launch of the largest-ever super yachts marina in the Mediterranean: Durrës Yachts & Marina.

Located in the ancient city of Durrës, just 34 km from Albania's capital of Tirana, the Durrës Yachts & Marina is poised to redefine luxury lifestyle living while also accommodating super yachts and cruise liners.

Durrës is the oldest city in the world and home to the largest port in Albania. The "eternal city" on the Adriatic has a 3,000-year history, dating back to 627 BC, and is filled with ancient archaeological sites and findings, such as the famous amphitheatre of the Roman Emperor Hadrian, whose 15,000 seats make it the second largest amphitheatre in the Balkans.

In addition to the exclusive 12,000 luxury marina homes, which offer opulent living on the Adriatic coast, the project includes:

•A brand-new state-of-the-art marina accommodating the largest super yachts in the world

•A terminal for international cruise liners, the first of its kind on the Albanian coast

•Premium open-air retail experiences with unique shopping and dining concepts

•Parks and open spaces

•Opulent luxury hotels and branded hotel residences

•World-class wellness clubs and spas

•Exclusive beach and marina clubs

On the new project, Chairman Mohamed Alabbar said: "This development is the pinnacle of luxury living, whilst at the same time bringing immense new investment, infrastructure and long-term growth opportunities to Albania."

"We are proud of our partnership with the extraordinary citizens and government officials of this remarkable nation on a groundbreaking transformational project that took two years of planning and design by internationally acclaimed architects, engineers, public realm consultants and artists," he noted.

The UAE developer said through careful urban planning and management, Durrës Yachts & Marina will be designed as one of the most sustainable new cities in the world, incorporating eco-friendly practices, green spaces and smart technology to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions, enhance air quality, and protect natural resources.

This goal will be achieved with an infrastructure that includes energy, water and traffic management, as well as the latest means of urban mobility. Using the most cutting-edge technology available today, this project will also be one of the world's smartest and most innovative projects, it stated.

Alabbar said: "We are not just opening up the destination for high-end visitors, but we are also creating the Monaco of the Adriatic. You have this incredible history in the background, alongside what will be a whole new luxury destination."

"We’ve done a lot of special projects over the years across the world, but I have no doubt this is right up there with the very best of them," he added.

