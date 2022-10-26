

Dubai-based URB has unveiled plans to develop a “self-sufficient city” in the eastern region of South Africa at the cost of $20 billion, the developer said in a statement today.



THE PARKS, which will be “Africa’s largest sustainable city”, will produce 100% of its energy, water and food on-site to become a self-sufficient destination. The city is expected to house 1,50,000 residents.

A graphical rendering of The Parks. Source: URB



Covering 1,700 hectares, the net zero lifestyle smart city will have mixed-use hubs such as residential, medical, tourism, entertainment, retail and education.



The residential hub will have 40,000 units allocated across 12 residential districts. More than 40,000 jobs will be created in the short and long term during the city’s planning, construction and operation. The timeline for construction and completion was not given.

“THE PARKS is innovatively planned with the highest standards of sustainability to create a car-free community and a unique zero carbon destination,” URB Chief Executive Officer Baharash Bagherian said in a statement.



The center of the development will have a 5-kilometre-long multi-functional green spine, linking the community parks to the buildings.

With over 32 kilometers of running, cycling and equestrian tracks, the city will offer green modes of transport, allowing residents can connect to all hubs by walking, cycling and electric buggies.

