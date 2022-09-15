Dubai has recorded real estate transactions worth AED3.02 billion ($822.2 million) on Thursday, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Total sales amounted to AED2.78 billion, representing the bulk of the deals, around 91%, while mortgaged properties reached AED191.85 million.

A total of 345 transactions were registered during the day.

Existing properties dominated the deals with a combined value of AED2.59 billion, while off-plan properties reached AED165.62 million.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

