Deyaar Development, a Dubai-based property developer and real estate service provider, has announced the launch of Jannat, a project that will be the final addition to the developer's Midtown community in Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development PJSC, said: "Following the successful handover of the previous phases at Midtown, we look forward to completing another uplifting district under our flagship development, which comprises 24 buildings spanning six districts, with the same commitment to quality and timely delivery that Deyaar is renowned for.”

The integrated Midtown community includes a wide array of convenience stores, leisure, sports and daycare facilities and a 3000 square feet nursery, the developer said in a statement on Monday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com