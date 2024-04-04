UAE – Dubai South Properties has awarded an AED 1.50 billion contract to Al Kharafi Construction Company to build the third, fourth, and fifth phases of the South Bay project.

The company launched the fourth phase of the project, which is slated for completion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2027, according to a press release.

The fourth phase is set to include 138 units comprising three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas and a limited number of five seven-bedroom mansions.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “We are confident that the expertise of the appointed contractor will help us realise this project, which will be an ideal option for those seeking quality living with world-class amenities.”

“The sell-out of each phase upon launching onto the market exemplifies South Bay’s uniqueness. At Dubai South, our mandate is to develop projects that cater to the demand for premium residences and enrich the lifestyles of residents,” Al Kindi added.

He noted: “We will continue with our well-studied approach of launching projects that add value to our discerning customers and we are confident that our new development will create huge interest among investors.”

South Bay is located in the heart of Dubai South’s Residential District alongside Expo Road. The project is planned to feature over 800 villas and townhouses, over 200 luxurious waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre lagoon, more than 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade with cafes, and multiple beaches.

The project will also include a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness centres, lush parks, a shopping mall, a renowned spa, kids’ clubs, waterparks, swimming pools, a lake park, and private beaches, among other amenities.

Earlier in April, Aldar Properties and Dubai South announced plans to develop Grade A logistics facilities at Dubai South’s Logistics District.

