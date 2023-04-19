Dubai real estate transactions jumped 80 per cent to Dh157 billion in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to Dh87 billion in the same quarter last year.

While the number of transactions grew 49 per cent from 26,066 to 38,715 during the comparative period.

The emirate also saw continued inflow of new property investors in the first quarter as the numbers increased 12 per cent to 13,338 in Q1 2023 as against 11,944 in Q1 2022.

Non-residential investors accounted for 45 per cent in Q1 this year as against 36 per cent in Q1 last year, up by 25 per cent.

“The sector is witnessing record growth since the beginning of the year which reflects the trust in Dubai’s economy and its future, and follows the footprints of Dubai’s D33 economic agenda,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

