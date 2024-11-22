Saudi Arabia - Diriyah Company, Saudi Arabia’s mixed-use developer driving the transformation of historic Diriyah into a premier global destination, will present the latest developments of its flagship project - with special focus on Diriyah Square - at the upcoming MAPIC 2024 in Cannes.

A world-leading retail summit, MAPIC will be held from November 26 to 28 in the French city.

Diriyah Company said its participation at MAPIC features a series of high-level engagements, underscoring the company’s commitment to shaping the future of retail and urban development.

The Saudi developer will put spotlight on Diriyah Square - the dynamic centrepiece of the 14-sq km masterplan.

Designed to be the vibrant heart of Diriyah, it is poised to become a landmark destination for shopping, dining, culture, and lifestyle, stated the company.

Located on the outskirts of the KSA capital, Riyadh, Diriyah will be a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s transformation. Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Diriyah is projected to attract 50 million annual visits by 2030, playing a key role in advancing the Kingdom’s economic diversification goals under Vision 2030.

During the three-day event, Alfie Gibbs, the Chief Development Officer, will speak at the Retail and Urban Regeneration Summit.

Bringing together international cities, investors, landlords and retailers, the event will focus on mixed-use and retail urban regeneration projects on November 26.

Nawaf Rajeh, Development & Innovation Marketing Senior Director, will next day participate in Putting the community at the heart of a project’s success, shining the spotlight on reframing regeneration for the community by embracing local input to create relevant, long term destinations.

During the event, Gibbs will also host an invitation-only briefing on Diriyah’s plethora of retail projects, with exclusive insight into opportunities for investments and partnerships, it added.

