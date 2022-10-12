DUBAI – Deyaar Development today announced above 91% completion of the Mesk District in Midtown, the grand development located in Dubai Production City near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and also confirmed close to 78% completion of the Noor District.

The announcement marks a crucial milestone for the property developer as Mesk and Noor Districts will allow many more to partake in the Midtown master development.

The upcoming districts comprise a residential cluster each, offering studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments to cater to a wide range of investors and residents.

Ayman A. Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President – Projects & Commercial, said, "We are thrilled to see the swift development of Mesk and Noor Districts, the latest additions in our master plan, which reflects our future orientations and confirms our continuous commitment towards delivering our projects on time, while ensuring the application of the highest quality standards. We look forward to more residents enjoying a community living experience that Midtown has to offer."

Al Hammadi added that the Midtown project is an integrated, multicultural residential project consisting of 24 buildings and more than 2,000 apartments.

Midtown spans a total construction area of 5.5 million sq. ft. divided into various districts with contemporary residences designed to offer a modern urban living experience. The development hosts a central garden that includes leisure facilities, health clubs, sports courts, a jogging track, daycare facilities, family pools, and a children's pool, among others.

As construction work progresses swiftly, Deyaar has expressed clear intentions to complete the construction work in phases 3 and 4 by the end of December 2022 and the end of Q1 2023, respectively.