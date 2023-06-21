Dar Global, the real estate arm of Saudi-based Dar Al Arkan has announced the launch of its latest villa project, Tierra Viva, being developed in the Spanish town of Benahavis, at an investment of €282 million ($308 million) in partnership with Automobili Lamborghini, a leading producer of super sports cars in the world.

Set within the ultra-exclusive area of Benahavis, it is a mere 8-minute drive from the stunning Marbella, a city and resort area on southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, part of the Andalusia region.

This architectural gem, inspired by the iconic design of Automobili Lamborghini, marks a significant milestone as the first residential project in Europe with the super sports car brand.

A major player in the real estate sector, Dar Global aims to develop elegantly designed residences catering to the second and vacation homes market in central locations in the Middle East and Europe.

An exclusive community with 24/7 premium security, Tierra Viva sits within the gated community of Los Jararillos which hosts two gatehouses and 24/7 premium security, providing a private and secure environment for its residents and guests, said the luxury developer.

It is home to an array of individual grand villas with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea that harmoniously blends strength and vitality, it added.

Unveiling the project, Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "Tierra Viva represents more than just an exclusive community; it is an emblem of luxury living. At Dar Global, we have always sought to present the limited edition of luxury real estate to our discerning clientele."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Automobili Lamborghini, further broadening our array of luxury brands and delivering the top-tier experience to Spain," he noted.

In the heart of the breathtaking Andalusian hills, every villa is situated at varied elevations, offering residents endless panoramas of the Mediterranean Sea. The community includes three villa designs: Diamante (6-bedroom), Zafiro (5-bedroom), and Esmeralda (4-bedroom), explained El Chaar.

Each villa features direct car access, panoramic swimming pools, multiple terraces, and flourishing gardens, all embellished with polished marble floors, fine leather, and glass elements, he added.

Automobili Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: "This partnership represents the merging of Lamborghini's luxury super sports car essence and Dar Global's proficiency in real estate. Tierra Viva embodies the core and power of Lamborghini and its unrestricted nature, interpreted into an architectural masterpiece."

With its strategic location in Benahavis, renowned for its exceptional exclusivity and tranquillity, Tierra Viva offers residents access to various landmarks, including the beach, Marbella Club Golf Resort, Puerto Banús, Marbella Club Golden Mile, and the Marbella Marina, he added.

