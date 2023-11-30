Damac Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has announced that work is in full swing on its prestigious branded tower Safa One de Grisogono, located on the Sheikh Zayed Road next to Safa Park in Dubai.

Giving construction updates, Damac said that the excavation and piling works got completed in Q2 this year and this was followed by the substructure foundation works which began in Q3.

According to the Dubai developer, the superstructure works is expected to begin in Q1 2024 and top out by Q4 2025. The completion of fit out of the ultra-lavish 360-degree sea-view apartments is expected by Q4 2026, it stated.

The signature Safa One project was officially launched in early 2022 with branding designed by de Grisogono.

"As we advance ahead towards completing Safa One de Grisogono, we are excited to offer residents world-class, contemporary homes that embody magnificence in each and every detail," stated Mohammed Tahaineh, the General Manager of Projects at Damac.

"With development works underway and on schedule, Damac Properties looks forward to growing its portfolio, setting new standards of luxury lifestyles and creating community within Dubai’s vibrant property market," he added.

Since its foundation, Damac Properties has successfully launched more than 10 branded residences in Dubai, underlining its dedication to providing distinct, palatial living experiences that meet and exceed the expectations of its global clientele.

The developer has subsequently launched Safa Two, Chic Tower, Elegance Tower, Cavalli Couture, Canal Heights 1 & 2, Canal Crown, Damac Coral Reef, Volta, and its most recent addition, Damac Casa which was launched last month.

Following the launch of Damac Bay and Damac Bay 2 by Cavalli earlier this year, Damac has proudly added the Skycrest Collections to the local real estate market, a new collection of high-end seafront apartments in Dubai International Marine Club, Dubai Harbour.

The Safa One de Grisogono project follows the launch of Cavalli Tower, Damac's first luxury branded residence in the UAE in 2021, a 436-unit tower in Dubai Marina which is also expected to be completed in 2026.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).