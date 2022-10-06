Dubai-based luxury property developer Damac has announced that steady progress is being made on its first community retail project, Ventura Mall, with around 40% of the work fully completed.

Located in Damac Hills, a mega project of the Emirati developer located on Umm Suqeim Road and Hessa Street and home to a flourishing community of nearly 10,000 residents, the Ventura Mall is expected to be completed in 2023.

Giving a project update, Damac said the structure works have been fully completed, while blockwork is substantially finished. Lobby MEP works and external façade works are currently in progress.

Once complete, the mall will boast 36 retail stores, which includes 10 F&B outlets and a supermarket. This supermarket will be the second Spinneys in the Damac Hills community, and will be much bigger in size at 28,600 sq ft.

The mall will also have health and recreation features such as its very own medical centre, as well as a spa and a gym, stated the Dubai developer.

Lauding the progress, Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at Damac Properties said: "While Damac has had an active year with several new project launches such as Safa One and Safa Two by de Grisogono overlooking the Dubai Canal, it continues to develop and beautify its existing projects."

"We are always thinking of ways to add features and amenities to our flourishing communities with our residents’ comfort and convenience always being a priority," he added.

Damac said the progress announcement comes just weeks after it had launched the first co-branded residential project in the world at Damac Hills.

Gems Estates, an ultra-luxurious project with exteriors branded by Swiss jeweller de Grisogono and interiors branded by Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli, will be the developer’s last villa launch in the thriving community, it added.

