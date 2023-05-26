Leading UAE developer Damac Properties has announced the launch of a key cluster, Morocco, within its Lagoons master development in Dubai.

The latest addition to the Mediterranean-inspired community, Morocco will be part of the collection of clusters that include Portofino, Venice, Malta, Nice, Santorini, Costa Brava, Marbella, Monte Carlo, Ibiza and Mykonos.

The rich colours and textures of Morocco will come to life in this new cluster, which is designed to be the tranquility hub with a focus on health and wellness.

Characteristic of the warmth and architectural wonders of this African country, the cluster will feature bohemian designs using interlacing arches, central courtyards, carved woods, decorative tiles and ‘riad’ gardens.

Morocco will offer four-, five- and six-bedroom villas with interiors projecting the country’s intricate woodworks and design features, it stated.

On the new cluster, Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at Damac, said: "Inspired by the enchanting beauty of Morocco, this new cluster is designed to bring details of the facades to the lush landscapes to life. The inspiration for this project stems from our desire to create a haven where residents can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Moroccan heritage, while enjoying modern amenities and luxuries."

"Each villa will be designed to reflect the elegance and authenticity of Moroccan living, featuring elements such as vibrant colour palettes, ornate tile work, and traditional geometric patterns," he stated.

McLoughlin pointed out that the residents will have access to beautifully-landscaped gardens, serene courtyards and public areas that will be reminiscent of bustling Moroccan street scenes.

"Whether it's strolling through the picturesque streets, relaxing in the tranquil gardens, or savoring the flavours of Moroccan cuisine, this new cluster promises an unparalleled experience – adding a perfect blend to our Mediterranean-themed community," noted McLoughlin.

According to him, residents will also get the chance to enjoy Moroccan cuisine in the midst of its abundant facilities. The ponds will feature floating glowing seats and flowers while an observation deck will be available for some calm and peace.

"There will be a concert stage at the heart of the cluster offering traditional shows and musical evenings, as well a henna lounge. An outdoor pottery and art studio will also be available for those wishing to experiment with clay and art," he stated.

"Amenities in the cluster will include fishing ponds, floating platforms that can be converted to tea stations as well as floating walkways, teahouse tents offering fresh Moroccan brews and sweets, a serenity garden with vibrant Moroccan carpets and rugs, a play area for kids and adults both, a cactus garden with birds and fountains, argan tree gardens, an outdoor yoga studio, a light maze as well as botanical and aromatic gardens," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

