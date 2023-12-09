UAE-based Damac Properties, a leading regional and global real estate developer, has unveiled a collection of urban resort villas in the sought-after community of Damac Hills.

Utopia is a limited selection of just 27 contemporary villas, inspired by the pleasures of a resort holiday that never has to end, Damac said in a statement.

Each of the spacious homes enjoys indulgent signature features, from private infinity pools to home cinemas, in-villa spas, basement entertainment areas, underground parking with a turntable, and more.

Available in three typologies ranging from five to seven bedrooms, the villas have been designed to maximise natural light, sweeping golf course or lake views as well as privacy. Meanwhile, the clean lines of the villas are complemented by lush, indigenous greenery, cool metals and rich marbles.

These exclusive villas will also offer outstanding views of an internationally-acclaimed golf course and private internal lush green courtyards.

“The luxury real estate market is undoubtedly one of the most competitive, especially in Dubai,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects.

“Having the best quality finishes is no longer enough, so we are proud to push the envelope with Utopia. These urban resort-style villas elevate the living experience, providing plenty of distinct spaces to entertain, gather or simply relax.”

In addition, to those available within their home, Utopia residents will also have the chance to enjoya range of amenities available at the Damac Hills community.

Malibu Bay, the wave pool with spirited beach-like vibes, is made for fun-lovers, while golf lovers can get into the swing of things at Trump International Golf Club. Dubai, equestrians can head to the stables, animal lovers have a petting farm and a dog park and the athletically-inclined have their choice of facilities for tennis, volleyball, cricket, football and more.

The use of locally-sourced materials, and careful design to create cool corridors between villas, Utopia represents yet another in a long line of Damac’s steps towards a more sustainable future.

The organisation has been taking longer strides in its commitment to supporting the UAE’s net-zero ambitions. Damac extended support to the 25th Wetex organised by DEWA as a diamond sponsor this year. Additionally, the developer recently announced its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk rating of 18.3 points, as assessed by Sustainalytics, a globally recognised leader in ESG research, ratings, and data.

Damac’s third and upcoming master community development, Damac Lagoons was recently pre-certified the LEED platinum in the Cities and Communities category, making it one of the first communities in the UAE to be so.

According to research, LEED-certified buildings command the highest rents internationally while lease-up rates typically range from average to 20% above average; vacancy rates for green buildings are an estimated 4% lower than non-green properties. Damac Lagoons anticipates reaping benefits at scale by certifying to LEED for cities and communities.

Created more than 30 years ago by the US Green Building Council, the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standard is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).