UAE – Real estate developer DAMAC Properties has awarded the main works package for developments in DAMAC Hills 2 at an estimated value of AED 300 million, according to a press release.

The first contract was awarded to the Dubai branch of China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group Company Limited, which secured more than AED 210 million for 439 villas and townhouses in the Natura cluster.

Meanwhile, Infra Nets Contracting LLC secured AED 7 million for the roads and infrastructure work for the Farmhouses, Verona, Natura, and Violet Clusters in DAMAC Hills 2.

Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC, said: “I am delighted that soon, many more will join them from the Farmhouses, Verona, Natura, and Violet clusters, thanks to these latest contracts.”

The announcement of the two contracts is one of the recent deals that covered AED 236 million in October 2023 for Camelia in DAMAC Hills 2, as well as over AED 2.40 billion in the first half (H1) of 2023 for DAMAC Lagoons.

