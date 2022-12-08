UAE real estate developer DAMAC Properties has launched a new branded luxury development along the Dubai Water Canal to further tap into the strong demand for prime properties in sought-after locations.

The low-rise 14-storey building will be branded by Roberto Cavalli and will feature sky villas and penthouses with waterfront and landmark views, the company said on Thursday.

The new project, called Cavalli Couture, is the latest collaboration of the Dubai developer with the Italian fashion house.

Last year, DAMAC launched the Cavalli Tower, a 70-storey skyscraper in Dubai Marina overlooking the Palm Jumeirah. It also launched early this year the GEMS Estates, which features ultra-luxury villas in DAMAC Hills.

The new development along the Dubai Canal will comprise 3, 4, and 5-bedroom duplex sky villas and duplex penthouses. Each unit will have an infinity pool and terrace garden overlooking the canal.

The units will have Dubai skyline and Burj Khalifa views on one side, and Burj Al Arab views on the Safa Park side. The interiors will be inspired by the Amazon jungle.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com