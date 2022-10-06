UAE - CRTKL, a global cultural agency specializing in architecture, planning and design, said it has been able to set a new benchmark for mixed-use design and development in Abu Dhabi with Saadiyat Grove - a key neighborhood community coming up on the shorelines of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island - in co-ordination with Aldar Properties.

Stitching together the urban fabric around Abu Dhabi’s Louvre and Guggenheim and the Zayed National Museum, CRTKL has created a unique mixed-use development that brings forward a more sustainable and successful solution to the integrated live, work, play, shop, stay model, said the statement from CRTKL.

Once completed, Saadiyat Grove will feature 60,000 sq m of retail, entertainment and leisure spaces, and will have approximately 3,000 homes, two hotels and co-working spaces for new enterprises and start-ups, it stated.

Associate Principal Geoff Ford said: "Saadiyat Grove is a testament to the shared vision of CRTKL and Aldar Properties, together we have been able to set a new benchmark for mixed-use design and development. With community and culture at its core, Saadiyat Grove exemplifies the modern lifestyle and points to the future of residential, retail and entertainment environments."

Here one can experience the 'art meets architecture' model and get to see how Saadiyat Grove turned three of the world’s most famous museums into a sustainable mixed-use neighborhood, he explained.

"Driven by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we advance upon the 15-minute city concept at Saadiyat Grove with a heightened pedestrian experience that we have enabled year-round with low carbon solutions and passive strategies that combat the urban heat island effect," he stated.

"This is a proud moment for us and an important step toward better outcomes in our built environment that more positively impact both our people and planet," he added.

Key aspects of Saadiyat Grove include the intelligent urban design; multi-modal connectivity, cultural and community connection and sophisticated retail, leisure and entertainment mix.

Intelligent urban design

Saadiyat Grove has a layered community design. With inspiration drawn from traditional, urban design principles - the streets and squares have been organized in a city-layering plan across multiple levels. It places food and beverage outlets at the street level, retail at street and first level, and the views of the museum from all levels.

The residential and office buildings rise above for clear views across the community and to the shorelines and edges of the development to the museums.

According to CRTKL, Saadiyat Grove has been designed for visitors and residents, to offer them unique experiences and help maximise the immersive opportunities in the culture and art of the museums.

Multi-modal connectivity

Facilitating travel throughout the vast area of the island, several modes of transport can be used such as motorised bikes, segways, shuttle busses and personal rapid transit which are autonomous cars operating on fixed infrastructures.

Shaded walkways are spread out across The Grove for more leisurely walks. The forms and districts inspired by the iconic cultural houses merge smoothly at the central plaza or Grove Town square.

The skylight concept has been integrated throughout the development and especially along the viewing corridors for ambience and convenience to walk outdoors during anytime of the day or night, all year round, in any temperature.

Cultural and community connection

The Grove is an authentic cultural district that complements and enriches three world-class museums and architectural wonders.

According to CRTKL, the connective fabric creates spaces where culture can thrive with memorable moments for residents and visitors of all ages, in a well-connected community.

Sophisticated retail, leisure and entertainment mix

The retail district at The Grove is an urban quarter, comprising of a constantly evolving space that is always on-trend. It is a flexible space, meant to generate change, incubate ideas and evolve the neighborhood.

It consists of a sophisticated, minimalist lifestyle focused zone that promotes entertainment and activities for families in a space that embraces the outdoors, said the top architectural design expert.

CRTKL said as a global design practice that began over seven decades ago, it has evolved into a cultural agency to advance positive outcomes in the communities.

Focusing on people, planet, positive design allows the group to realize a climate-positive and equitable future; dedicated to inspiring experiences, human wellbeing, and socially responsible outcomes through research-empowered and data-driven design, it added.

