Cityscape Global, the world's largest real estate event, opened its doors today (November 11) in the Saudi capital with an expanded focus on driving business-to-business (B2B) transactions, marking its second consecutive year under the theme "The Future of Living".

Running until November 14 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre, this year’s event grows to add on two new halls over 45,000 sq m, featuring various new segments, more than 150 hours of content, 500 experts sharing ‘Future of Living’ insights, and 400 exhibitors, said the organiser Tahaluf, a joint venture of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, the Events Investment Fund, and global company Informa.

Cityscape Global 2024 will offer real estate technology professionals and enthusiasts a packed schedule of opportunities to learn and engage through interactive dialogue sessions.

These sessions will explore the future of real estate and housing, as well as the use of artificial intelligence technologies in smart cities, stated the organiser.

The agenda for the opening day includes a ministerial session titled "Harnessing Foreign Direct Investment and Global Partnerships for Saudi Arabia's Vision."

This session will feature discussions with Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al Hogail and Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, as well as a special meeting with Mayor of the Riyadh Region Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, focused on "Riyadh 2030—Driving Transformation Through Visionary Leadership."

Various platforms will showcase the latest innovations in housing, global real estate trends, and visions extending beyond 2050, featuring contributions from over 500 experts and leaders in the global real estate sector.

Investors and those looking to enter the sector will find numerous opportunities to network, share experiences, build relationships, and discover new technologies and methods to enhance their businesses, said the organiser.

They can participate in international conferences and forums, such as the Future of Living Summit and the Assets Horizons Stage. The exhibition will see substantial participation from real estate developers and major global investors, with over 100 international institutional investors attending, it added.

Cityscape Global has redefined its offerings this year by expanding into cutting-edge segments, including Stadiums & Mega Events, Sustainable Smart Cities, Hotel Development, and Next-Generation Construction Technologies.

These new verticals align with the event’s enhanced B2B goals, attracting an additional 130 regional and international exhibitors to forge partnerships and seize unprecedented opportunities within Saudi Arabia’s flourishing real estate market, said Tahaluf in a statement.

Additionally, the exhibition will host a special investors' programme that includes more than 150 leading institutional investors, representing a collective $1.3 trillion in assets under management.

The event is sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) in partnership with Real Estate General Authority (REGA), Vision 2030, Housing Programme.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).