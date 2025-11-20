Cheval Collection, the UK-based, award-winning luxury hospitality company specialising in top quality serviced apartments, has signed an agreement with KSA’s Ladun Investment Company to open a second site in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, further strengthening the group’s presence in the Kingdom.

Set to open in 2028, the new-build property will operate under the Cheval Maison brand, with around 150 luxury, contemporary studios, one-bed and two-bed apartments, with a focus on long-stay and residential. There will also be a gym and pool, with public memberships available, along with a selection of food and beverage outlets. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

Located close to King Salman Park, Cheval Maison – Sulaymaniyah will join Cheval Collection’s growing Middle East portfolio, which currently comprises Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai, which opened in 2023, Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai, which opened in March this year, and Cheval Ladun Living in Riyadh – also owned by Ladun Investment Company – which is under construction and slated to open in 2027.

Mohammed Alawadhi, Managing Director, Cheval Collection, said: “We are delighted to partner with Ladun Investment Company again, combining their local knowledge with our expertise on this outstanding new project. Their decision to collaborate with us on a second property is a testament to the strength of our brands internationally and the dedication of our team.

“We continue to witness rising demand for serviced apartments across Saudi Arabia, and this agreement highlights the advantages of working with a company that brings decades of proven expertise in both operations and ownership. We understand the mindset of owners and are able to deliver the flexibility that they need.

“Saudi Arabia is experiencing remarkable growth, and we are proud to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, which includes promoting progress through tourism and real estate. We share its fundamental values of creative innovation, and sustainability,” added Alawadhi.

Dr Hassan Al Hazmi, Chief Executive Officer, Ladun Investment Company, said: “Ladun Investment is committed to creating pioneering real estate and hospitality projects that enhance quality of life and enrich the hospitality experience in Riyadh. Our partnership with Cheval Collection reflects a model of international collaboration built on trust and expertise, and demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering projects that befit the capital’s growing stature.”

Cheval Maison – Sulaymaniyah will join all other Cheval Collection properties in Cheval Discovery loyalty programme in partnership with the Global Hotel Alliance, rewarding guests and helping the group to continue to hone its offering.

Cheval Collection continues to pursue its global expansion strategy through management contracts, driving growth and brand visibility across international markets. The opening of Cheval Maison - Expo City Dubai in March took the group to over 950 units, after adding more than 500 since opening its Lexham Gardens by Cheval Maison property in London in 2021, said the group. -TradeArabia News Service

