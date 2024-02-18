A mansion located at the Bulgari Resort & Residences, is now on the market for AED495 million ($134 million), making it one of the most exclusive mansions for sale in Dubai.

Listed through luxury real estate B1 Properties in Dubai, the residence with its four master bedrooms and six bathrooms, on a built-up area of nearly 10,000 sqft, with a plot size of 20,221 sqft in total, is one-of-a-kind.

Nestled within the exclusive Jumeira Bay enclave, this is the epitome of sophistication and reflects the demand for ultra-high-end real estate in Dubai, said.

B1 Properties pointed out that the meticulous attention to detail offers an all-inclusive lifestyle with a 43-m pool, complete with an underwater sound system, four master bedrooms, a spa, home cinema, salon, private office, massage room, barber shop, steam room and sauna.

The property features glass doors that merge the living room with the garden and pool area, creating a vast and inviting entertaining space. For the ultimate high life, additional privileges also include a yacht berth and jetski platform inclusive of the mansion price, it stated.

Adding to the ambience is an expansive skylight area, amplifying the home's open and airy feel. Handpicked from around the world, the landscaping adds the perfect finishing touch to this exceptional propert, it added.

Babak Jafari, the CEO and Founder of B1 Properties, said: "This bespoke mansion redefines luxury living in Dubai and is one of the most exclusive properties for sale right now. Enhanced to perfection, this mansion is a fusion of luxury, innovation and design."

"It highlights the elevated standards B1 Properties consistently upholds and demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional properties that surpass expectations. As the property’s exclusive seller, it reinforces our position as a leader in Dubai's admired real estate sector and underlines Dubai being a hub for luxury real estate," he noted.

"Crafted with custom high-end materials, the interior showcases exclusive brands including Hermès, Baccarat, THG Paris and Fantini Italy. Book matched equalised marble flooring imported from Brazil, features throughout. Specialised lighting fixtures from PS Lab, have been installed to ensure each spotlight is strategically chosen to avoid reflection on the glass, preserving the view even at night," he added.

According to him, Bulgari's signature style is evident in every detail, promising unmatched hospitality and luxe living. Imported Italian marbles, include rare anatomy and cappuccino marbles, laid in a bookmatch pattern specifically designed for this property.

The Bulgari Resort & Residences master development was designed by the internationally renowned architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners.

It offers 173 apartments and 15 mansions, designed for efficient living spaces on Jumeira Bay, a six million sqft, mixed-use island development by Meraas, sculpted in the shape of titanic seahorse.

The mansion is furnished with the Visionnaire Furniture and equipped with fully automated systems, enabling control over lighting, AC, curtains, doors, and even the coffee machine through a mobile device or iPad, stated Jafari.

This technology offers effortless upgrades and comprehensive control, presenting an interface reminiscent of the Rolls Royce Specter system, he added.

