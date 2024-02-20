Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), a renowned global architecture group, has unveiled the designs for two new towers as part of Phase Two of Uptown project being developed in collaboration with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

The BSBG +studio design of Uptown Phase 2 features two mid-rise commercial towers - of 23 and 17 storeys - providing approximately 70,000 sq m of Grade A commercial office space, as well as 8,000 sq m of F&B and retail.

As per the contract awarded by DMCC, BSBG will be responsible for provision of design and executive architecture, interior design, lead consultancy and construction supervision services for the project.

Uptown Phase 2 has been designed to interact with the wider masterplan, as the towers open out to an activated central plaza, which will become the focal point of the wider Uptown Dubai district, said BSBG in its statement.

The plaza will host a dynamic and diverse offering of activities from immersive art installations to music, film and fashion performances, it stated.

The unveiling of the design comes just days after the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

On the Uptown Phase 2, Group Design Director Michael Lewis said: "The process of design involved analysing the masterplan beyond the plot boundary, to understand how to extract the most value for the client. We had the opportunity to look at the wider context of Uptown as a destination, and interpret the way in which that translates into our project."

"Complex mixed-use schemes such as this are hugely challenging, from the wider masterplanning to destination development - but it’s a process we really embrace within the studio, and we’re incredibly proud of the final outcome," stated Lewis.

Philip Beckett, a Senior Design Architect on the project,said: "Creating a connection between the upper level drop-off and the urban plaza was a key decision we made early in the design process. The introduction of the central spine enhances wayfinding and creates a multi-level F&B activation strategy with elevated terraces overlooking the plaza."

"This arrangement not only enhances the visual experience but helps to create a vibrant and energetic lifestyle destination. As we were working on a large urban masterplan, the immediate and wider context had to be considered with every design decision we made," noted Beckett.

BSBG is also the designer of Mercer House, the first residential project to be announced at Uptown Dubai, he added.

