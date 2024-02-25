The Big 5 Construct Saudi, the largest building sector event in the kingdom, kicks off its 12th edition tomorrow (February 26) at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, drawing some of the leading players from 47 countries across the globe who will be showcasing over 20,000 innovative industry products during the four-day event.

Driven by Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is undergoing rapid transformation to place the nation at the forefront of countries globally. Supporting the country’s ambitious plans, Big 5 Construct Saudi will unify the full spectrum of the construction value chain for four days of business making, networking and knowledge sharing, said the organisers dmg events.

More than 1,300 local and international exhibitors will be showcasing over 20,000 innovative industry products and services at the event.

Held under the patronage of Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing in Saudi Arabia, Big 5 Construct Saudi enables local and international construction stakeholders to explore and take advantage of the attractive and exponential opportunities within the Kingdom’s construction landscape.

"As the largest construction industry event in the country, Big 5 Construct Saudi connects local and international construction companies to empower new ways of collaboration, project innovation and using the latest in construction techniques and technology," remarked Muhammed Kazi, Vice President – Construction at dmg events.

"The coming together of more than 1,300 exhibitors from 47 countries at the event responds to the Kingdom’s growing demand for products and solutions to deliver multi-billion-dollar worth of mega and giga projects," he stated.

At Big 5 Construct Saudi leaders from the nation’s construction space showcase industry excellence as well as innovative and progressive products and services. These include Masdar, distributor of all kinds of building materials and tools including steel, timber, insulation, plumbing, electrical, hardware and chemicals & fasteners; Saudi Diesel Equipment Company, one of the largest dealers & distributors of construction equipment featuring international brands such as Doosan, Everdigm, Montabert and Pengpu; Naffco, leading producers and suppliers of safety solutions as well as Al Ajllan, a company specialising in the design, manufacturing, and fabrication of a wide range of tensile structures.

With 17 country pavilions, four of which are new this year, Big 5 Construct Saudi showcases unique construction solutions from Egypt, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Spain, Türkiye, Qatar, Portugal, Greece, US, Canada and South Korea, among others.

"The fully sold-out event brings together the best of what each country has to offer in terms of construction products, services and expertise," stated Kazi.

Leading international players exhibiting this year include, Femas, a major manufacturer and distributor of gas and electrical kitchen appliances; Jordan Pioneer, a renowned name in the construction and supply of prefabricated modular buildings and provider of prefabricated steel solutions; Giatec, a provider of smart testing technologies and real-time collection and analysis of concrete data from production and delivery to placement; and Colle, a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of machines and equipment for the production of concrete products.

One of the prominent international exhibitors and the Diamond Sponsor of Windows, Doors & Facades Event Saudi, co-located with Big 5 Construct Saudi is Schüco International, a leading supplier of high-quality window, door and façade systems.

On its participation, Ammar H. Alul, the Chief Executive of Regional HQ of Schüco International (Mena) said: "As the Saudi construction market switches into high gear at a scale never seen before, the needs and benefits of early communication amongst the stakeholders exponentially rise."

"Windows, Doors & Facades Event Saudi helps these efforts like nowhere else. Schüco is proud to continue its uninterrupted top-level involvement with the event in support of the industry and KSA’s Vision 2030.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).