RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Justice announced that the number of beneficiaries of the real estate stock exchange services has reached more than 2.1 million since its launch a year ago.



The real estate exchange is one of the pioneering projects through which the Ministry of Justice seeks to simplify and facilitate real estate procedures and achieve transparency in transactions.



The real estate exchange allows beneficiaries to carry out buying, selling, and transferring ownership electronically in a safe and fast manner, which contributes to improving the user experience and saving time and effort.

