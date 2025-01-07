Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has announced that work will start this month on 372 new residential units being developed as part of Phase I of Khalifa City project.

The ministry has completed site preparations and awarded the tender for the project, which includes 336 housing units and 36 ownership apartments, reported BNA citing a senior minister.

The Khalifa City project is being developed as part of its ongoing housing projects, stated Amna bint Ahmed Al Romaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

The project features modern designs tailored to Bahraini family needs, including four-bedroom units with living spaces, a kitchen, storage, and infrastructure such as roads, sewage, drainage, electricity, and water networks, she stated.

Al Romaihi underscored the ministry’s commitment to enhancing social housing services as a key priority within Bahrain's comprehensive development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in accordance with the Government Programme (2023–2026), said the BNA report.

Following the Phase I completion, the ministry will start work on Khalifa City's next phase featuring 3,000 residential units in addition to other major projects such as 76-unit Al Buhair Housing and 47-unit Hawrat Sanad, she stated.

This project will help address housing demands in the Southern Governorate, contributing to the Government Programme’s goals of providing adequate housing for citizens, she added.

