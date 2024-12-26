Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has announced that construction work has begun on 1,269 residential units as part of the third phase of the Sitra Housing Project.

Spanning a 670,000 sq m area, the Phase Three will see a range of infrastructure works being completed such as laying of 23.6 km road networks, development of 22.8km sewage systems and 26.6km of street lighting as well as 27.6km-long stormwater drainage network.

Additional features in this phase include 36 electrical substations, six telecommunications towers and green spaces spanning 52.3km with 1,644 trees in addition to six parks and recreational areas, said the ministry in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Amna bint Ahmed Al Romaihi, the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, said this milestone comes alongside significant progress in the Phase Two of the project, featuring 531 residential units which has reached 40% completion since work began in March last year.

Secondary infrastructure for this phase has also advanced, reaching 35% completion, with both phases expected to be delivered on schedule, she stated.

Al Romaihi said the Sitra project was part of a broader strategy to address housing demands through urban housing developments and financing programmes.

She added that current efforts include six additional projects under the Government Land Development Rights programme, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to providing sustainable housing solutions aligned with the Government Action Plan 2023–2026.

The third phase is being implemented in collaboration with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) under an agreement signed during the ministry’s visit to China in July.

CMEC has been responsible for all phases of the Sitra project, with adherence to agreed timelines.

