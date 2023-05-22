Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has announced that work has begun on the Al Naseem community centre.

A multipurpose space, Al Naseem will provide the area’s residents with sports and entertainment facilities as well as service and commercial facilities to service the project’s residents.

Hisham Abdelrahman Jaafar (HAJ) Construction have been signed up for the community centre project, while Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau has been brought in as the main project consultant.

The Bahraini developer has signed up Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting as its primary contractor, while Horizon Interiors will lead the work on the centre’s interior design.

Diyar Al Muharraq said the design of the community center follows contemporary architectural trends.

The center is scheduled for completion during the first quarter of 2024 and will include a café that overlooks the main canal, indoor and outdoor play areas for children, a multipurpose venue, gyms for both men and women, and an open padel court on the center’s rooftop.

The center will also include office spaces for Al Naseem project’s management team as well as four retail units, it added.

Announcing the construction work, CEO Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi said this multipurpose venue will provide residents with a fully integrated experience.

"We are keen on ensuring the highest standard of living for the city’s residents throughout our projects, giving them the perfect environment to encourage them to lead a healthy and active lifestyle," he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the Kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle. It offers a balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that encompass a smart, self-contained, futuristic model city.

