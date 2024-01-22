Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the largest real estate development companies in Bahrain, said it has begun the delivery of 114 residential villas within the second phase of its prime Al Naseem project in the kingdom.

Construction work on this phase began in April last year, and has continued in accordance with the set timeline, said a statement from Diyar Al Muharraq.

Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting was the main project contractor and Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau the lead consultant. Additionally, HAJ was the project manager, alongside Horizon Interiors as the interior design consultant.

The handover process began at the start of this year, with the first batch of homeowners already receiving their new villas.

According to Diyar Al Muharraq, the second phase of Al Naseem includes 5 villa types - including Sabah El Nasayem, at 384 sq m, Duha El Nasayem at 379 sq m, Layl El Nasayem at 305 sq m, Aseel El Nasayem 2 at 346 sq m and Layl El Nasayem 2 at 348 sq m - with each villa type represented by unique characteristics and styles.

Each villa includes unique features and benefits, offering three- to four-bedrooms in addition to a number of basic amenities, and direct access to the water canals, it stated.

On the timely handover, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "We would like to congratulate all new homeowners who will soon receive the keys to their new villas after completing all the necessary procedures and wish them a blissful life in the heart of this thriving community."

"Through this project, we look forward to enriching the lives of homeowners and equipping them with modern residences complete with stunning waterfront views. We strive to complete all stages of this project while also maintaining the highest quality standards in all our commercial and residential offerings," he added.

