Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, has awarded a contract to Cebarco for the first phase of infrastructure works at its Bilaj Al Jazayer project.

The project, located on a 3-km beachfront, aims to transform the area into a premier tourist destination.

The initial phase, focusing on creating a beach boulevard and essential infrastructure, is expected to be completed within a year.

The development will feature two hotels: the five-star Tivoli and the four-star Avani.

Edamah’s chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa praised the progress made on the project, highlighting its contribution to Bahrain’s tourism infrastructure and sustainable economic growth.

Bilaj Al Jazayer, spanning more than one million square metres, will offer a range of amenities including entertainment, hospitality, and residential facilities.