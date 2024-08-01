UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that 97% of the construction work has been completed on its premium condominium project - Amber - located within Al Furjan community in Dubai.

The key project, featuring a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, is set for completion in Q3.

Giving a project update, Azizi said the structure, blockwork, internal plaster, MEP, and HVAC work are now fully completed at Amber, along with the tiling, swimming pool, and elevator jobs.

External works and façade works are 90% and 98% complete, respectively with the overall finishes now standing at 98%.

Lauding the steady progress, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are excited to share the remarkable progress at Amber. Our proactive and meticulous strategy in material procurement and our partnerships with some of the most premier, renowned contractors and suppliers across the globe are propelling our progress forward, both in terms of speed and quality.""

Situated in one of new Dubai’s most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan - positioning it at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city - Amber is nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores.

It features several premium amenities, including a variety of retail and dine-in options, landscaped walking areas, a well-equipped gymnasium, children’s play areas, two swimming pools, ample parking and 24-hour security, said Azizi.

"As we near completion, our unwavering dedication to enhancing lives through the communities and properties we create remains central to our mission," he added.-

