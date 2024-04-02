Dubai-based Azizi Developments has announced that work is nearing completion on its Creek Views II - a AED350 million ($95.2 million) luxury development located on the shores of Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City - and is scheduled for handover soon.

Strategically located in the most central part of the city, the development comprises 587 residences across 116 studios and 436 one- and 35 two-bedroom units, and features, among other amenities, two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s play area.

Creek Views II’s unique design represents Dubai’s journey from its traditional past to a modern, reinvented future, stated the developer.

Structure, blockwork, internal plaster, HVAC, tiling works, the swimming pool, façade, elevator and external works are all complete, with MEP at 99%. Overall finishes are also 99% complete, with a 750-strong workforce, it added.

On the key development, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are thrilled with the rapid construction progress at Creek Views II. The contractor has continually exceeded our demanding quality control and assurance criteria while meeting the project’s tight delivery deadline."

"With its strategic location, remarkable design, flawless construction, and high-quality on-site and nearby amenities, Creek Views II is prepared to improve the lives of its future residents. The robust demand from local and international investors demonstrates our stakeholders’ widespread endorsement of this goal," he added.

