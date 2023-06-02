UAE - Laidlaw Gulf, the MENA region’s trusted distributor of architectural ironmongery, procures products from leading suppliers in the UK, Europe, and the US to deliver comprehensive solutions to architects, clients, and contractors.

On the key contract, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are thrilled to announce that we are once again partnering with Laidlaw Gulf to procure only the finest quality of components and materials for our projects."

"Through extensive market research, we have identified - and are exclusively collaborating with – the best-in-class suppliers and contractors to fulfill and exceed our stakeholders’ high expectations. Our carefully devised procurement strategy ensures that we elevate the standard of real estate excellence across Dubai, further building on its awe factor," he stated.

Built around the concept of connected serenity, Azizi’s Park Avenue project is the epitome of a strategic, easily accessible and convenient location that is its own little getaway within the city, while Amber and Pearl are situated in one of new Dubai's growth corridors, Al Furjan, which boasts easy access to all of Dubai’s points of interest while still being a comfortable distance away from the bustle of the city.

Nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, Azizi Amber and Pearl are just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station.

