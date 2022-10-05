UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed an agreement with Istanbul Electrical Ware Trading for the supply of façade lighting for the second phase of Riviera, the developer’s master planned, French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront lifestyle community in MBR City, Dubai as well as Creek Views I, located in Dubai Healthcare City.

Istanbul Electrical Ware Trading was established in 2005 with a focus on delivering the highest quality lighting options that meet and exceed global standards in design, innovation, and durability.

Azizi is doing so as part of its efforts to further beautify its projects, raising the value for its investors, according to its top official.

"Our newly formed partnership with Istanbul Electrical Ware Trading, one of the leading lighting providers in the region, is yet another testament to our relentless efforts in exclusively sourcing products from the ‘crème de la crème’ of suppliers in the region," said its CEO Farhad Azizi.

"Their customer-centric approach is well aligned with ours, with them being extremely devoted to assuring client satisfaction and producing some of the very best, eco-friendly, long-lasting, and beautifully designed lighting products," he stated.

"This procurement effort underlines our ever-lasting commitment in meeting the evolving demands of our valued clients. We cannot wait to see the new, enhanced façades of the second phase of Riviera and Creek Views I, with lighting making a significant difference in the visual aesthetics," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).