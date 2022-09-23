UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the sale of all homes in its 245-unit residential development, Berton, in the Al Furjan community in Dubai. The units of the 85%-completed project were sold to 49 different nationalities.

A 245-unit complex, Berton consists of 190 studio apartments, 41 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 16 opulent penthouses. Work is moving at a steady pace on the project and is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

Announcing the successful sale, Azizi said the lion's share of the homes (33%) have been snapped up by UAE investors followed by those from Europe with a 27% share.

The nationality breakdown also conveys a noteworthy demand from subcontinental ROI hunters, which make up 25% of the sales. These are followed by buyers from the United States of America, Canada, Brazil, Lebanon and other nationalities, it stated.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Berton selling out this swiftly is a pronounced testament not only to the market resurgence and Dubai being an ideal real estate investment destination, but also to the improvements that we’ve brought about internally and to our build quality."

"We are was now assigning an even greater importance to its customers’ interests by listening to them closer, being more transparent, speeding up construction by working exclusively with the best contractors, having hired more talented and qualified staff," he stated.

"We also aim to enhance the quality of our developments via better materials that we now source ourselves," he added.

