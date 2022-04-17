Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that it had sold out almost the entire stock of the units in Park Avenue I less than a week of the sale of its 50% units within the development. Now only three unreleased units are left for sale.

Park Avenue comprises three buildings with 372 residential and 29 retail units, with each of the buildings having its own fully equipped gym and swimming pool, said a statement from Azizi.

The Emirati developer said work was progressing swiftly, with the structure of Park Avenue I now being 66% complete, and Park Avenue II and III’s structures being at 77% and 79% respectively. The workforce was also recently increased to 280 to further accelerate construction.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Park Avenue selling out so swiftly is a testament to our customer centricity, build quality, and the lifestyles that our developments shape for our investors and end users, as well as to the many merits of the awe-inspiring emirate of Dubai."

"We are delighted to see this world-class project being in such great demand among both local and foreign investors, with the value it adds as a well-connected, comfortable, and luxurious community being unique, he stated.

"It excites us to know that every additional sale is a result of the hard work that we, and all of our diligent stakeholders, are putting in. We now only have 3 units left – some of the very best, that we have saved for last," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

