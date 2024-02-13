UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed an agreement with Austrian formwork solutions company Doka for the manufacture and supply of formwork systems for its ambitious skyscraper project located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Azizi’s tower, which is being set up at an investment of $1.5 billion, will boast a vertical shopping mall, luxury residences and opulent penthouses in addition to a 7-star hotel, a one-of-its-kind observation deck, and numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique and exciting features and amenities.

Once completed, it will become the world's second tallest tower, said the developer in a statement.

"This is a testament to our commitment to procuring and partnering with only the very best, and aligns perfectly with our pusuit of delivering sustainable, innovative, high-quality, world-class developments that enrich lives for generations to come. Collaborating with Doka allows us to ensure premium construction quality for these unique developments," said its CEO Farhad Azizi at the signing ceremony held today (February 12).

It was attended by Afzaal Hussein, the Chief Operating Officer of Azizi Developments, Robert Hauser, CEO of Doka and Ralf Buerger, Executive Vice President of Doka Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific, among several other senior executives from both entities and other stakeholders.

Established in Austria in 1958, Doka has a widespread global presence, offering a diverse range of high-quality formwork systems and related services for various construction projects globally.

The company is recognized for its commitment to innovation, continually developing advanced solutions to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability in construction.

Its product range includes wall, slab, climbing, bridge, and tunnel formworks, along with scaffolding solutions and safety systems. Additionally, the company focuses on sustainability by incorporating environmentally friendly practices into its formwork technology,, it stated.

On the deal, Hauser said: "It's a privilege to cast our partnership with one of the most prestigious developers, Azizi, on this outstanding project. We are delighted that Doka has once again the opportunity to demonstrate its broad experience in the high-rise sector."

"Only highly experienced formwork experts can provide the right answers to the challenges of this project, from planning and engineering to operational excellence in execution," he added.

