SHARJAH - Arada has announced the launch of Nesba, a two-building apartment complex located within the master plan of Sharjah’s largest community, Aljada.

Scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, the two Nesba blocks feature 291 homes, characterised by fresh and contemporary architecture.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “When designing amazing communities Arada always focuses on amazing design and amazing facilities, which are backed up by highly competitive pricing, and we also use our experience to consistently improve the product we are offering.

“At Nesba, we are again raising the standard for urban living in Sharjah, with buyers able to benefit from a truly unmatched array of sports, relaxation, retail and dining options, all within a few steps from their front doors.”

The Nesba launch comes during a busy time at Aljada, one of the UAE’s largest megaprojects, where 6,300 homes have already been completed, and another 2,600 are currently under construction.

The name Nesba, which means ratio in Arabic, refers to the balanced and positive lifestyle that will be enjoyed by residents, thanks to the extensive sporting and leisure amenities located within close proximity.