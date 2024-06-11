ABU DHABI: Arabian Hills Real Estate Development Company has proudly introduced its highly anticipated flagship project, Arabian Hills Estate. Situated along the road connecting Dubai and Al Ain, just a short 45-minute drive from the iconic Burj Khalifa area, this remarkable project boasts a total value of AED22 billion and spans 244 million square feet.

In line with the Abu Dhabi 2030 vision for sustainable development, Arabian Hills Estate is set to elevate the quality of life in the UAE capital. Envisioned as a fully integrated community, the project will embody the highest standards of sustainable design and living. Residents can look forward to a plethora of amenities including schools, medical services, and various entertainment facilities, catering to their every need. Whether seeking a contemporary lifestyle or a tranquil weekend escape from the city bustle, Arabian Hills Estate offers a comprehensive solution.

This project is the culmination of a strategic partnership between Arabian Hills Real Estate Development Company and Ara Real Estate Development, the esteemed real estate division of Core International Holdings Group. Ara Real Estate Development plays a pivotal role in managing and supervising all facets of real estate development activities, ensuring the success of the Arabian Hills Estate vision.

Hani Sabri, CEO of Core International Holdings, said, “Since its launch in late April, the Arabian Hills Estate project has garnered considerable attention from individual investors seeking a new residence and companies eager to join the project's vision. Our goal is for the project to evolve into a prestigious destination in the years ahead, offering a unique living experience surrounded by lush gardens and top-notch amenities.”

The project comprises 14 phases, with a focus on residential plots ranging from 12,000 to 132,000 square feet.



Amjad Saleh