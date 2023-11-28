UAE - Plan B Company for Real Estate and Operation Services, a unit of UAE-based Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development had clinched a contract from Kaizen, one of the renowned owner pool management companies in Dubai, to provide utilities management and maintenance services for two towers within "Majan" neighbourhood in Dubai Land.

Andalusia had recently set up Plan B to handle the utilities management and maintenance services and property services for its projects.

It will also offer the post construction in an advanced and distinguished manner as well as post-handover services.

Andalusia said this launch was in line with its plan to provide the real estate market with integrated services.

On the key contract, CEO Saleh Tabbakh said: “We are delighted to be awarded the contract to provide Kaizen with the utility management services. Utility management is a significant element in assessing the market value of properties, as the type and quality of this service help bring in the best rent revenues."

He pointed out that Plan B remains focused on providing extra and innovative services to convert the projects it manages into excellent, best- serviced utilities.

Fadi Nwilati, the owner of Kaizen Asset Management Services, expressed delight at partnership with the Plan B.

Kaizen, he stated, always strives to provide its clients with the best and the most cost-effective services, with a focus on offering an an exceptional experience.

Mohammad Younus, the Operative Manager of Plan B, said the company will supervise the management of the two towers in “Majan" Neighborhood, and provide them with new services and improvements that bring added value.

"We are committed to offering high level services inside the two towers that bring the owners better rent revenue," he added.

