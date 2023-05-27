Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail developer in Sharjah, has announced the launch of a new residential tower, Darb 4, within Zone 3 at its upscale pedestrian-friendly locality Al Mamsha Raseel.

The project, which is the fourth residential building within the Darb cluster, will feature 206 apartments with a mix of one- to three-bedroom units.

Designed with ample walkways, beautiful landscaping and water feature views, Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3) boasts massive appeal to investors looking to invest in a premier lifestyle, stated the developer.

Unveiling the project at the ongoing Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (Acres 2023), Alef Group said the new development seeks to provide residents with a thoughtfully designed aquatic living experience and serene lifestyle here in Sharjah.

"Each of the units feature elegantly designed spaces with high ceilings and large windows to allow in natural lighting and stunning views, along with personal balconies," said a company spokesman.

"Darb 4 building features the best in construction materials and high-tech, smart systems for residents to live efficiently. Home automation control panels are conveniently accessible through mobile apps," he stated.

"The building is highly secure - advanced CCTV cameras ensure resident safety around the clock. Darb 4 overlooks stunning water features, swimming pools and a water park for family fun," he added.

