ABU DHABI - Aldar Properties (Aldar) announced today the launch of Saadiyat Lagoons, a nature-inspired residential community surrounded by stunning mangroves and overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The new development is located on the east side of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, and available exclusively for UAE national buyers.

The first phase of the integrated development will see 207 villas released on 3rd November, with prices starting from AED 6.1 million. Properties are available in four-, five- and six-bedroom layouts, offering buyers a wide choice of villa living in a unique setting. The community has been designed with a series of residential clusters in three zones and each zone will feature homes with distinct architectural styles catering to the tastes of Aldar’s local customer base.

The community will feature a range of exciting amenities including an eco-corniche, amphitheatre, dry deck water play area, skate park, paddle, basketball, and volleyball courts, climbing wall, playgrounds and ample green spaces and parks. Within the community, residents will also have access to schools and early learning centres, retail and F&B outlets, a health clinic, petrol stations, a multi-purpose event venue, barbeque and picnic areas, mosques and three Majalises.

The development forms part of Aldar’s broader master plan for Saadiyat Island and will be located in close proximity to immersive cultural destination, Saadiyat Grove, as well as the idyllic Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. The community will be situated within the 6.2 million sqm land plot acquired by Aldar earlier in 2022.

Commenting on the launch, Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said, “Saadiyat Lagoons is located on one of the most desirable pieces of land in Abu Dhabi, which makes it an incredibly exciting proposition. Each aspect of the development has been carefully planned in response to the changing needs of our customers, including the amenities, sustainable design, and options for home customisation. Once completed, the community will boost Saadiyat Island’s position as a fully developed residential, cultural, and leisure destination and we expect to see strong demand amongst UAE nationals.”