Al Salam Bank has agreed to offer real estate financing solutions for purchase of homes in Bareeq Al Retaj’s Ras Hayan Village and Wahati projects.

The collaboration enables prospective home buyers to benefit from real estate financing at competitive profit rates, featuring a six-month grace period and quick approvals.

Additionally, they will receive a waiver of administration and valuation fees while earning loyalty rewards points. Customers will also gain access to complimentary consultations from We Invision Design & Execution, as well as exclusive discounts on home and electronic appliances from AlSalam Gas, Bin Hindi, and YK Almoayyed.

Eligible beneficiaries of the Tas’heel scheme will enjoy a waiver on registration fees, and free life and fire insurance.

Bareeq Al Retaj will also offer furnishing for apartments from phase 1 of Wahati, in addition to offering plots in Ras Hayan Village.

Dr Maher Al Shaer, vice-chairman and managing director of Bareeq Al Retaj, said: “Through our partnership with Al Salam Bank, we are excited to offer innovative and accessible financing solutions for buyers in the Ras Hayan Village and Wahati projects. This step aligns with our strategy to provide a unique and modern residential experience in Bahrain.”

Commenting on the partnership, Anwar Murad, deputy chief executive of banking at Al Salam Bank, stated: “At Al Salam Bank, we strive to enrich our customers’ banking experience and facilitate their financial goals, enabling us to continuously develop initiatives and offers that meet their needs.

We are pleased to partner with Bareeq Al Retaj to deliver flexible and competitive financing solutions that support our clients in purchasing units available in both Ras Hayan Village and Wahati.

This strategic step highlights our ongoing efforts to support national aspirations by providing suitable housing units for citizens while also contributing to the kingdom’s housing file.”

Situated on the east coast of Bahrain, Ras Hayan Village includes plots ranging from 212 to 717sqm, whereas Wahati is located in the heart of Muharraq, in Qalali, with close proximity to the capital, Diyar Al Muharraq, and Amwaj Islands.

The Wahati project includes modern two to three-bedroom apartments, with a living room, kitchen, parking, and a number of facilities.