Al Hamra, a leading lifestyle developer and investment firm in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the roll-out of the second phase of its idyllic exclusive island residential community project, Falcon Island, featuring an inventory of 127 townhouses with canal view and standalone sea view villas.

Unveiling the project, Al Hamra said investors can benefit from flexible payment options, including upfront post-handover plans, for these residential units which have been priced at AED6.2 million ($1.7 million) onwards.

This comes following the successful sellout of Phase One units, comprising two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses with prices starting from AED1.2 million.

The Falcon Island project is located within the award-winning Al Hamra Village residential community, which falls in Ras Al Khaimah’s growth corridor spanning from Al Jazeera Al Hamra to Al Marjan island.

Alongside the ultra-chic architecture, open tranquil spaces, and unparalleled amenities, the design and construction of Falcon Island townhouses and villas will follow a conscious eco-friendly approach upholding the highest standards of energy efficiency, water conversation, and pollution control.

This will be accomplished through a slew of innovative and environmentally friendly initiatives ranging from tapping solar power to leveraging certified green products and low-emission materials. Each unit will come with dedicated charging stations for electric cars and buggies.

Group CEO Benoy Kurien said: "The strong international investor response to Phase 1 reflects on the quality of the offering, long-term returns assured by Falcon Island and the popularity of Ras Al Khaimah as a preferred destination for living and holidaying."

"We are confident of a similar response to Phase 2. This ambitious development is part of our strategic five-year roadmap, from 2023-2027, to drive sustained growth through projects in alignment with the vision to establish the emirate as one of the leading investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations," he stated.

The project has committed an allocation of up to 70% of the island to open spaces to deliver a lifestyle that surpasses previous developments in the emirate, stated the RAK developer.

The development is adjacent to a key golf course and a 3-mile corridor with Al Hamra’s luxury hospitality portfolio that includes Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah - Al Hamra Beach, and the upcoming Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Maxx and Steigenberger hotels by Deutsch Hospitality.

"Among other significant highlights is the proximity to Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club, featuring a ferry to and from the marina where you can park your boat and enjoy a ferry ride back home," remarked Kurien.

"The community includes amenities such as a ladies-only swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a community centre, walking tracks, and a tennis court," he added.

