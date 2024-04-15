UAE-based Al Habtoor Group said it has achieved a major milestone in the construction of its iconic 87-floor tower at Al Habtoor City, Dubai, with more than 23% of the work completed in addition to the piling phase.

Located in the prime area of Sheikh Zayed Road, on the picturesque banks of the Dubai Water Canal and in proximity to the Burj Khalifa and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Al Habtoor Tower is witnessing rapid development.

This progress underscores Al Habtoor Group's commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and innovation, building on decades of experience and the successful development of iconic projects such as Burj Al Arab, Dubai International Airport Terminals, and the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi, said the Emirati group in a statement.

Despite the project’s ambitious scale, encompassing a built-up area of 3.5 million sq ft over 87 floors, the construction has notably advanced ahead of schedule, it stated.

On the key milestone, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the Group's Founding Chairman, said: "In record time, the group has completed all infrastructure work and foundation work, in addition to a large area of the 7 podiums, equivalent to 50,000 sq m construction work - a feat that traditionally would require at least two and a half years."

This achievement marks a significant leap in the construction journey of what is set to be one of the world’s largest and most innovative sustainable landmark residential building, he stated.

"As Al Habtoor Group, we always deliver on time, bringing together the best teams to work in unity towards delivering this project. Our commitment to the highest quality, delivered in the fastest time, remains our top priority," said the top official.

Al Habtoor pointed out that the project had adopted pioneering construction methods, including the use of the highest steel grade and highest concrete grade for the first time in UAE, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

"The construction process also features a Top & Down construction approach, saving a year in construction time and enabling the execution of 350,000 sqm of the built-up area in just 1000 days," he stated.

Al Habtoor said: "What we have achieved is outstanding. Going forward, progress will be very visible to the untrained eye, with the plan to reach up to at least 35 floors by the end of this year," he added.

According to him, the skyscraper is not just a testament to Al Habtoor Group’s innovative construction techniques but also to its dedication to environmental sustainability.

"The completion of the tower within the ambitious timeline of 36 months will be yet another milestone in Al Habtoor Group's illustrious journey, reinforcing its status as a trusted developer committed to excellence.

