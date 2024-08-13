Al Habtoor Group, a pioneer in the construction and real estate industry, has announced that steady progress is being made on its premium luxury development - Al Habtoor Tower - in Dubai with more than 30% of the work already completed.

Poised to become a new icon on Dubai's skyline, Al Habtoor Tower has, within its first year, established unprecedented benchmarks in construction, utilising 100-m-deep barette foundations - a world record.

The project boasts an innovative six-day floor cycle time for construction above ground, showcasing the rapid pace and efficiency maintained despite the complex structural demands.

The Habtoor Group said this landmark project was setting new standards in architectural design and construction excellence.

The project has achieved 33 per cent completion and has accumulated over 2.5 million working hours without any accidents, thanks to the expertise of over 2,000 workers managed by top German and Chinese construction firms using the latest construction techniques, stated the Emirati group.

International engineering powerhouses, including Imperial College London, Structural San Francisco, and SETEC France, have peer-reviewed the structural designs, ensuring that every aspect of Al Habtoor Tower meets global standards.

According to Habtoor, within just eight months, the team completed approximately 6 km of barrettes (90m deep shear walls) and one kilometre of circular piles, while preserving 24,000 sq m of existing floor slabs.

This rapid progress highlights the project’s innovative approach to maintaining integrity and continuity in high-demand construction scenarios.

Known for landmark projects like Burj Al Arab, the Officers’ Club in Abu Dhabi, and Dubai’s key airport terminals, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the Group's Founding Chairman ensures that this luxury tower is crafted with a similar commitment to excellence.

"Reaching 33% completion within just one year of construction is a momentous achievement that underscores the project’s groundbreaking architectural features and innovative construction techniques used in its development," stated Khalaf Ahmad.

"Al Habtoor Tower is not just a building; it represents the capabilities and innovation at the core of Dubai's construction industry. We are setting a global benchmark for others to follow, emphasising our commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge engineering," he added.

Al Habtoor Tower incorporates innovative selective construction techniques, a first not only in Dubai but globally. This approach significantly reduces carbon emissions and speeds up the construction process, aiming for LEED Platinum Certification.

The tower will be serviced by the world's fastest vertical transportation with 24 high-speed elevators traveling at 7 metres per second.

Set to be the world’s largest residential building, Al Habtoor Tower promises ultra-luxurious living with state-of-the-art amenities, said Khalaf Ahmad.

Situated within Al Habtoor City on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Dubai Water Canal and DIFC, the tower offers breathtaking, uninterrupted panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, the Arabian Gulf, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

It features the highest terraced gardens and multiple pool decks, ensuring an unparalleled living experience, he added.

"Our legacy is built on trust and an unwavering commitment to excellence," remarked Mohammed Al Habtoor, the Vice Chairman and CEO.

"With Al Habtoor Tower, we offer more than homes; we are creating a legacy of luxury, innovation, and sustainability, redefining what luxury living should be," he noted.

According to him, residents will enjoy an unmatched luxury lifestyle with access to first-class amenities.

The development is part of Al Habtoor City, which includes three luxury hotels, La Perle by Dragone – the region's only permanent aqua theatre show, and a diverse array of gourmet restaurants, blending leisure, entertainment, and residential luxury into one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses, he stated.

Al Habtoor Group’s dedication to environmental stewardship shines in every aspect of Al Habtoor Tower’s construction.

Employing a top-down method and the highest-grade materials, the project adheres to green building principles but sets new standards for sustainable urban development, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).