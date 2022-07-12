UAE - Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate has partnered with Berlin-headquartered TIER Mobility, a shared micro-mobility provider, to offer e-bike micro-mobility services in Dubai Festival City.

Under the partnership, TIER Mobility will enable Dubai Festival City’s residents, mall visitors, and tenants to use a low-carbon alternative by using e-bikes, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The real estate group seeks to encourage seamless and affordable movement and provide a more environment-friendly method of transport.

The Director of Residential and Commercial Property at Dubai Festival City, Samer Zabian, said: "As we continue to grow Dubai Festival City into a leading destination, we are committed to developing the destination’s offerings in line with the UAE government’s Sustainability Agenda 2040."

Meanwhile, the General Manager at Middle East of TIER, Amir Melad, commented: "The strategic partnership with Dubai Festival City will create positive waves for sustainable transportation, translating into superior quality customer service to the destination’s visitors, and residents."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).