Bahrain's leading telecom and technology group Beyon has signed up Aecom, a leading provider of engineering, consulting and project management services, as the master planner for its ambitious Digital City project coming up on a 380,000 sq m area in Hamala.

Beyon’s Digital City is firmly anchored in the organization’s strategic purpose to accelerate the digital future towards enhanced connectivity, fostering growth, prosperity and the betterment of lives.

Functionally, the dynamic mixed-use environment will include Beyon’s main headquarters, as well as R&D centers, healthcare facilities, fitness and recreation centers, and educational premises.

In addition, there will be contemporary office spaces, retail and dining areas, as well as hospitality and serviced apartments.

At the heart of the development lies a 1.2 km green, vehicle-free, boulevard that seamlessly unites these spaces, promoting a harmonious lifestyle.

The signing of the MoU between Beyon and Aecom took place during the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum, with officials from both companies in attendance including the Chairman of the Digital City Development Company (a wholly owned subsidiary of Beyon) Faisal Aljalahma, the CEO of Beyon, Andrew Kvalseth, and the Director - Head of Project & Cost Management of Aecom David Border.

Speaking on the occasion, Aljalahma said: "We are pleased to take this tangible step towards the successful implementation of Beyon’s Digital City, and to be in the position to sign an MoU with Aecom for master planning of the project, which was unveiled on the opening day of Gateway Gulf Investment Forum."

"Their expertise will be invaluable as we strive to bring our Digital City to life in a manner that emphasizes a forward thinking, sustainable approach to urban living through a technology and community-focused design," he added.

On the contract win, Border said: "We are honoured to sign this MoU with Beyon for the master planning of their Digital City. This project is a remarkable opportunity to set a new standard for digitized, sustainable living; the ultimate showcase of integrated design, lifestyle and technology."

Beyon said by seamlessly integrating the elements of connectivity, technology, and real estate, the project sets a new standard for mixed-use developments in Bahrain, catering to the needs of advanced digital lifestyles while adhering to international standards and frameworks for smart cities.

The project also delivers on Beyon’s commitment to sustainability, with plans for LEED certification of buildings, as well as utilizing renewable energy sources and implementing efficient resource management practices.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).